Japan-Led Int’l Meeting Agrees to Boost Global Hydrogen Demand

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Government ministers and other participants at an international conference in Tokyo agreed to create global demand for 150 million tons of hydrogen by 2030.

Participants of the Japan-led Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting on Monday adopted the chair’s summary, which called for reaching the target by boosting countries’ cooperation over the utilization of hydrogen as an energy source.

The meeting was held as part of Tokyo GX Week, a collection of international conferences on balancing decarbonization with economic growth through so-called green transformation.

“We want to promote green transformation around the world, by creating innovation through Japan-led efforts and organizing concrete projects with other countries,” Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who served as conference chairman, said.

A total of 23 entities, including countries, regions and international organizations such as the World Bank, participated in the meeting.

