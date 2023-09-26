Speculation Grows over Possible Autumn Snap Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Speculation is growing that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election this autumn after adopting a package of fresh economic measures in October.

As Kishida has not clarified a political timetable for the coming months, both the ruling and opposition parties are wary of a Lower House breakup at the start of an extraordinary Diet session in the autumn.

"The prime minister may think that he will miss an opportunity if he does not dissolve (the Lower House) by the end of the year," an official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kishida avoided giving a clear answer when asked when the government would submit to the Diet a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget bill to finance the new economic measures.

"We will compile economic measures as early as October, and will quickly start drafting a supplementary budget," Kishida said.

