Kishida Asks UAE Minister to Increase Crude Oil Output

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday asked United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy to Japan Sultan Al Jaber to increase crude oil production.

Kishida made the request during a courtesy call from the UAE minister, who doubles as CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Kishida and Jaber also exchanged views on stabilizing the international crude oil market.

They confirmed close cooperation for the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, which starts in Dubai in November. Jaber will chair the conference.

