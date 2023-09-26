Yahoo Japan Eyes Review of Contracts with News Providers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Yahoo Japan Corp. said Monday that it will consider reviewing its contracts with news providers, following a warning from the Japan Fair Trade Commission last week.

Depending on the outcome of the review, the major portal site operator may increase the news usage fees it pays to media organizations.

On Thursday, the JFTC released a survey report stating that there were disparities of up to five times in the news usage fees paid by platform operators, including Yahoo Japan, and that this could constitute an abuse of dominant position in violation of the antimonopoly law.

Yahoo Japan plans to increase transparency by strengthening the disclosure of data on news stories provided by media organizations for use in its news section, and to respond sincerely to inquiries from them.

"We will communicate even more closely (with news providers) and build a relationship that allows both sides to engage in healthy and constructive discussions," the company said.

