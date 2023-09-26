Nissan to Fully Switch to EVs in Europe by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. President Makoto Uchida said Monday that all new cars sold by the Japanese automaker in Europe will be electric vehicles by 2030.

Nissan aims to expand its market share by complying with expected European environmental regulations ahead of their implementation.

Uchida announced the plan at an event in London, while in Europe, there have been moves to ease environmental regulations from the initial plans.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that his country will delay its planned ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars to 2035 from 2030, while the European Union has changed its plan to ban new vehicles with internal combustion engines in 2035.

Uchida said that Europe has led the shift to EVs and noted that Nissan has sold more than one million EVs globally, a third of which are in Europe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]