Ties Unchanged despite Japan Cabinet Reshuffle: White House

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The U.S.-Japan relationship has not changed although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently replaced both the foreign and defense ministers, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

"You saw the relationship continue to deepen and grow... And so, we're going to continue to work closely with our Japanese counterparts to enhance that relationship," Jean-Pierre told a press briefing.

The official avoided commenting directly on Kishida's decision to replace Yoshimasa Hayashi with Yoko Kamikawa as foreign minister and Yasukazu Hamada with Minoru Kihara as defense minister in his cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

Some people well versed in Japan-U.S. affairs have questioned Kishida's replacement of Hayashi and Hamada, who had built trust with their U.S. counterparts, at a time when momentum was growing for stronger U.S.-Japan ties and trilateral relations among the two countries and South Korea.

Regarding a three-way meeting of the leaders of Japan, South Korea and China being mulled for this year, Jean-Pierre suggested that Washington will wait and see, saying that the U.S. government "respects the ability of nations to make sovereign decisions in the best interest of their people."

