Japan, China, S. Korea Hold Talks to Realize 3-Way Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan, China and South Korea held a high-level diplomatic meeting for the first time in some four years Tuesday with the aim of realizing a trilateral summit by year-end.

Takehiro Funakoshi, senior deputy foreign minister of Japan, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong and Jung Byung-won, South Korea's deputy foreign minister, held talks in Seoul.

The three countries are confirming their intentions to hold a leaders' meeting, last held in 2019, and are accelerating work to set the date and agenda. A South Korean presidential office source said that efforts are underway to realize summit talks at year-end.

It is customary for the three countries to hold a meeting of their foreign ministers before a summit, which brings together the Japanese prime minister, the Chinese premier and the South Korean president.

Such summit talks are supposed to be held annually in principle under the three-nation framework, but the deterioration of bilateral relations have stopped the three from holding a summit many times.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]