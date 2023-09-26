Dollar Hits 11-Month Highs above 149 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The dollar topped 149 yen to hit the highest levels since late October 2022 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, reflecting a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates to 16-year-high levels.

The greenback drew purchases on the back of expectations of a wider interest rate gap between Japan and the United States, market sources said.

While an increasing number of people believe that monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve will be prolonged, the Bank of Japan has reiterated its stance of continuing its massive monetary easing policy, with Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Japanese central bank, saying in a press conference Friday that he cannot set in advance the timing of a possible monetary policy revision.

The dollar stood at 149.15-16 yen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, up from 148.43-45 yen at 5 p.m. Monday.

Amid the yen's weakening, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told a press conference Tuesday that "we will take appropriate measures against excessive fluctuations without ruling out any options."

