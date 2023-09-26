Japan Police to Beef Up Crime Victim Support Functions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency on Tuesday decided to create a new division in October to strengthen its functions as a control tower for supporting crime victims, including bereaved families.

The new division for the promotion of policies for crime victims, approved at the day’s cabinet meeting, will take the lead in the planning and formulation of policies by coordinating related actions among relevant government ministries, agencies and local authorities.

It will replace the Office for Crime Victims, which currently promotes relevant policies under the Education, Training and Welfare Division of the NPA’s Commissioner-General’s Secretariat.

The new division will be given greater powers than the office, which will be abolished in October, as it will have comprehensive coordinating authority over other government ministries and agencies, as well as local governments.

The decision is in line with the government’s draft of policies to support crime victims, such as expanding financial assistance, which was adopted in June at a meeting of the Council for the Promotion of Policies for Crime Victims.

