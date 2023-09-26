Kihara to Make 1st U.S. Trip as Japan's Defense Chief in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara will visit the United States in early October for talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, informed sources said Tuesday.

It will be Kihara's first visit to the United States or overseas since taking office in mid-September.

The visit is aimed at demonstrating Japan-U.S. unity at home and abroad in light of the current severe security environment surrounding Japan.

The Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs are expected to confirm that the two countries will enhance their alliance's deterrence and response capabilities and accelerate talks on strengthening integrated operations between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military.

To prepare for contingencies in the Taiwan Strait, Kihara and Austin are expected to agree on the joint use of bases, ammunition depots and other facilities in the southwestern Japan region and the promotion of joint exercises.

