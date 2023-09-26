Japan-China-S. Korea Trilateral Summit Eyed for Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--South Korea aims to hold a trilateral summit with Japan and China in December, it said Tuesday during the first high-level diplomatic meeting among the three countries in about four years.

At the meeting in Seoul, Japanese senior deputy foreign minister Takehiro Funakoshi, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong and Chung Byung-won, South Korea's deputy foreign minister, agreed to hold a trilateral summit as soon as possible.

The ministers also confirmed that their countries' foreign ministers will meet as early as November to prepare for the envisioned summit, according to the South Korean foreign ministry.

Leaders of Japan, China and South Korea are supposed to hold a trilateral summit once a year in principle. But no such meeting has taken place since December 2019 due to the deterioration of bilateral relations.

The possible December summit is expected to bring together Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]