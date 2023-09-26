Lawmaker Sugita's Slur against Ainu People Regrettable: LDP's Motegi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Tuesday expressed regret over discriminatory comments about the Ainu indigenous people posted online by an LDP lawmaker.

"We do not tolerate discrimination. It is regrettable that such comments were posted," Motegi told a press conference after the Sapporo Legal Affairs Bureau earlier this month determined that House of Representatives member Mio Sugita violated human rights through online remarks.

Motegi, however, failed to make it clear that the party will not endorse Sugita as an LDP candidate for the next Lower House election.

"We will make a decision appropriately after considering potential candidates' qualifications and other factors, as always," Motegi said.

The legal affairs bureau's judgment came after a female member of the Ainu association in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, filed complaint about Sugita's comments, including one in which she made fun of the women by saying that "a middle-aged cosplaying woman in traditional Ainu clothing appeared at a U.N. conference" in 2016.

