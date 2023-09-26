DPFP Head Denies Alliance Offer from Ruling Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki denied Tuesday that the small opposition party has received an official offer for joining the ruling coalition.

“There have no official talks on the matter” between the DPFP and the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party, Tamaki told a press conference.

Meanwhile, Tamaki said he has been informed that ruling camp members proposed an alliance at informal drinking parties with members of his party.

“But our party has not had internal discussions” on the idea of participating in the coalition, he stressed, adding that he has not been personally sounded out about joining the cabinet.

