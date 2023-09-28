Japan Firms Joining Hands to Tackle 2024 Logistics Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese daily necessity makers and paper manufacturers are moving to raise the efficiency of distribution, amid concerns over serious truck driver shortages called the 2024 problem.

To tackle the problem, expected to be triggered by the introduction of an overtime cap for truck drivers in April next year, daily goods makers are digitizing product shipping information while paper makers have begun joint sea transportation.

Major daily goods makers including Unicharm Corp. and Lion Corp. are delivering to wholesalers in advance former paper-based product delivery information such as product codes using a system developed by Planet Inc., a Tokyo-based company supporting business-to-business transactions,

The shift away from the practice of sending papers listing such information helps wholesalers to improve the efficiency of product checks by receiving detailed information beforehand, allowing trucks to shorten the time they wait until the checking work is finished.

Some 10 companies, including Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., S.T. Corp. and Unilever Japan, have started similar efforts. An official at Planet said, "We hope to expand the scope of companies introducing our system."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]