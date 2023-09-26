BOJ "Tankan" Likely to Show Stronger Biz Sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey for September is expected to show a second straight quarterly rise in the business sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers, reflecting falling resources prices and a recovery in automobile production.

Sixteen private think tanks on average forecast the headline diffusion index for large manufacturers' current business conditions at plus 6, up from plus 5 in the previous June tankan.

The DI represents the percentage of companies seeing good business conditions minus that of those feeling the opposite. The September tankan results will be released on Monday.

Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. said production of automobiles continues recovering due to the semiconductor shortages having been mostly resolved.

Norinchukin Research Institute Co. pointed out that lower resources prices are having a positive effect mainly on the materials industry.

