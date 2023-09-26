Terra Motors to Set Up 1,000 EV Supercharger Stations in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Terra Motors Corp. said Tuesday it will set up ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles at 1,000 places in Tokyo, about the same as the number of gas stations in the capital, by March 2026.

Most existing quick EV chargers in Japan have an output of 40 kilowatts. But the Tokyo-based startup plans to invest over 10 billion yen to chiefly install 150-kilowatt chargers at commercial and public facilities, as well as parking lots of local governments. The charger can make a vehicle travel 100 kilometers on a six-minute charge.

In the project, operators of facilities and parking lots do not have to pay for charger installation at all.

Terra Motors plans to set up such stations in urban areas in Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka Prefectures in the future.

While having talks for possible partnership with major automakers, the company aims to improve the infrastructure necessary for expanding the use of EVs by utilizing government subsidies.

