Nippon Ishin Lawmaker Resigns over Election Offense Charges

Nara, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Kiyoshige Maekawa of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) announced his resignation as a House of Representatives lawmaker on Tuesday over charges against him of election offenses in the 2021 Lower House election.

Maekawa was found guilty by Nara District Court in January, and Osaka High Court upheld the lower court's decision in July. He has appealed to the Supreme Court.

At a press conference in the western city of Nara on Tuesday, Maekawa said that Nippon Ishin's preparations for the next Lower House election "should not be delayed by the prolonged trial."

He noted that he will continue to assert his innocence.

In the 2021 election, Maekawa was elected to the Lower House under the proportional representation system in the Kinki western region.

