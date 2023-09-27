Dutch Chip Giant ASML to Launch Base in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Dutch semiconductor manufacturing equipment giant ASML Holding NV plans to set up a technical support base in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, as early as 2024, sources have said.

By establishing the base in Chitose, ASML aims to cooperate with Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp., which aims to produce next-generation chips at a plant to be built in the city.

The Dutch giant's extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment is essential for the production of cutting-edge semiconductors.

Up to around 100 engineers from the company are expected to help set up and maintain production lines at the new Rapidus plant.

Belgian research institute imec and U.S. chipmaking equipment maker Lam Research Corp. are also considering opening bases in Hokkaido to provide technical assistance to Rapidus.

