Kishida Plans to Visit Philippines in Early Nov.
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit the Philippines in early November for talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a government source said Tuesday.
Kishida apparently hopes to confirm cooperation between Japan and the Philippines in countering China's growing maritime assertiveness, ahead of a special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Tokyo in December.
During his visit to Indonesia earlier this month, Kishida held brief three-way talks with the Philippine leader and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
