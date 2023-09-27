Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Takahashi Refuses to Testify in Hearing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi on Wednesday refused to testify at a court hearing for a defendant accused of giving bribes to him.

“I can’t answer any questions because I’ve decided not to testify at all,” Takahashi, 79, said when he appeared as a witness in the trial for 58-year-old Yoshikazu Taniguchi, former executive at Daiko Advertising Inc., in Tokyo District Court.

The Criminal Procedure Code allows witnesses to refuse to give self-incriminating testimony. Takahashi has been indicted for allegedly receiving bribes linked to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games held in 2021.

Asked by a prosecutor his current occupation, Takahashi declined to answer and explained that it is a delicate issue given his upcoming court hearing. He did not answer further questions.

When Presiding Judge Masaru Nomura asked if answering the questions may lead to a conviction, Takahashi avoided responding directly, saying only, “In any case, it is very delicate.”

