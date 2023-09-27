Memorial Held on 9th Anniversary of Mount Ontake Eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Otaki, Nagano Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held Wednesday to mark the ninth anniversary of the eruption of Mount Ontake in central Japan, which left 58 dead and five others missing.

A moment of silence was observed in the ceremony at a park in the village of Otaki, Nagano Prefecture, as a siren was sounded at 11:52 a.m., the time when the 3,067-meter volcano erupted in 2014.

The ceremony to mark the country's worst volcanic disaster since the end of World War II was hosted by the village and the town of Kiso, also Nagano Prefecture, and attended by some 50 people including bereaved relatives and local officials.

Before the ceremony, a group of bereaved relatives took to the starting point of a hiking trail in the mountain from around 7 a.m. to call on visitors to take safety precautions.

"I heard something pushing up from below, and when I turned around, it had erupted," Takeshi Onoda, 61, who was at the peak of Mount Ontake at the time of the eruption, said while visiting the mountain to remember victims. "When I looked around after it became brighter, I saw many people on the ground."

