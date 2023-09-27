Japan Explains Fukushima N-Plant Decommissioning at IAEA

Newsfrom Japan

Vienna, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government explained progress in the decommissioning work for the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant at an event Tuesday.

The government also reported about the reconstruction of Fukushima Prefecture, which hosts the plant, at the event on the sidelines of the ongoing annual meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

Participants from other countries asked many questions about the discharge of tritium-containing treated water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant into the sea.

A Chinese participant asked whether Japan will cooperate with other countries in the decommissioning and decontaminating work at the facility.

An official from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry indicated that Tokyo may ask for cooperation because expertise other countries have is essential for the work.

