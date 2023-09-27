Tsushima Mayor Says Will Not Accept N-Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tsushima, Nagasaki Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tsushima Mayor Naoki Hitakatsu said Wednesday that he will not accept a "literature survey" to examine whether the city is suitable for hosting a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

"I've judged that consensus among the citizens has not been built sufficiently. It's likely to cause some extent of reputational damage for the tourism and fisheries industries," Hitakatsu told a plenary meeting of the Tsushima city assembly.

The mayor's stand ran counter to a petition adopted by the Tsushima assembly on Sept. 12 asking the city in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, to accept the literature survey, the first stage of the process to select a final disposal site.

There were high hopes that the city would be able to implement local revitalization measures using state subsidies of up to 2 billion yen provided to those accepting the literature survey.

On the other hand, concerns had emerged over possible reputational damage, particularly for Tsushima's mainstay fisheries industry.

