Japan Lawmaker Akimoto Indicted for Alleged Bribery, Fraud

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Japanese lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto on Wednesday on suspicion of taking bribes and fraudulently receiving COVID-19 financial benefits for businesses.

The 48-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly receiving bribes from former Japan Wind Development Co. President Masayuki Tsukawaki.

The special investigation squad indicted Tsukawaki, 64, without arrest the same day, on charges of bribing Akimoto.

According to the indictment, Akimoto allegedly received a total of about 72 million yen in bribes from Tsukawaki between around March 2019 and June this year as a reward after the lawmaker was asked by the former Japan Wind head between around February 2019 and February 2022 to ask parliamentary questions in favor of the firm. Akimoto used the money for buying horses and other purposes.

The special squad increased the amount of bribes Akimoto allegedly received by about 11 million yen from the sum it claimed at the time of his arrest on Sept. 7.

