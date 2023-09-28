Japan Top Court to Rule on Sex Change Requirement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of the year at the earliest on the constitutionality of a law provision that effectively requires transgender people to undergo surgery to remove their reproductive capacity if they hope to change their sex on their family register.

In 2019, the top court issued its first ruling on the provision of the special law on gender dysphoria, which took effect in 2004, saying that it was "constitutional at this moment."

This time, the Supreme Court is expected to make a judgment in light of changes in the social situation.

On Wednesday, the top court held a hearing in consideration of the importance of the case.

The law provision "violates the fundamental human right that gender status should be respected," the plaintiff side said at the top court's Grand Bench.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]