Osaka Court Recognizes 128 Minamata Disease Sufferers

Osaka, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court on Wednesday recognized 128 plaintiffs who were excluded from a special Minamata disease relief program as sufferers of the disease, or mercury poisoning caused by polluted industrial wastewater.

Presiding Judge Yuki Tatsuno ordered that 2.75 million yen in damages be paid to each of the people who sued the central government, the prefectural government of Kumamoto and chemical maker Chisso Corp., which caused the pollution.

The plaintiffs had demanded 4.5 million yen per person, claiming that they were unfairly excluded from the special relief program.

The ruling is the first in a series of lawsuits filed with the Tokyo, Niigata and Kumamoto district courts, as well as the Osaka court, and is likely to influence the rulings to be issued later. A total of about 1,800 plaintiffs are involved in the lawsuits.

"It is reasonable to assume that people have ingested methylmercury at a level that could cause Minamata disease, if it is found that they have continuously eaten a large amount of seafood caught in the Yatsushiro Sea, even outside the areas covered by the relief program," the judge said.

