Russia Says to Discuss Fishery Import Restrictions with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Russian quarantine authorities have said they will discuss with Japan whether to restrict imports of Japanese fishery products in response to the release into the sea of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

Russia has been taking a low-key attitude toward the discharge of the tritium-containing treated water. But it now apparently intends to move in lockstep with China, which has imposed a blanket ban on Japanese fishery products over the water issue.

The Russian authorities have been holding regular talks with the Chinese side to discuss import restrictions on Japanese fishery products. China may have asked Russia to impose a fishery import ban on Japan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Russian authorities said that they were considering the possibility of joining China's restrictions on Japanese fishery products, in view of the risk of radioactive contamination of fishery products.

The final conclusion will be made after discussions with Japan, the statement said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]