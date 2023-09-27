Japanese to Head Body for Japan-Britain-Italy Fighter Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese national is expected to head an organization to be established by Japan, Britain and Italy in autumn 2024 for their joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, informed sources said Wednesday.

The Japanese government is considering the possibility of appointing a former Defense Ministry official to the top post of the organization, which will be based in Britain, the sources said.

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Britain's BAE Systems PLC, Italy's Leonardo SpA and others are slated to form a joint venture to facilitate the joint fighter jet development.

The organization is slated to study demand from the three countries and place orders for the fighter jet design and production with the joint venture.

According to the development plan, the design will be completed by fiscal 2027.

