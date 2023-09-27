Japan Average Annual Pay Rises to 4.58 M. Yen in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The average annual wage for private-sector workers in Japan rose 2.7 pct from the previous year to 4.58 million yen in 2022, up for the second consecutive year, a National Tax Agency survey showed Wednesday.

There seems to be little sign of improvement in living standards, however, as prices rise.

The average for men was 5.63 million yen, up 2.5 pct, while that for women was 3.14 million yen, up 3.9 pct.

The average for regular employees came to 5.23 million yen, up 1.5 pct, while that for others including part-time workers stood at 2.01 million yen.

By industry, the electricity, gas and water supply sector had the highest average wage, at 7.47 million yen, down 5.2 pct, followed by the finance and insurance industry, at 6.56 million yen, down 3.7 pct.

