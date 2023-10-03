Japan Preparing National Project to Deal with Dementia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning what it has described as a new national project to deal with dementia, centered around strengthening efforts aimed at the prevention of and coexistence with the syndrome.

Last Wednesday, the government held the first meeting of a council aimed at gathering opinions from people with dementia, their families and experts such as researchers.

The meeting was held after parliament enacted in June the dementia basic law to promote the realization of a symbiotic society.

In Japan, the number of people with dementia is seen continuing to increase due to societal aging, with about 9.53 million people, or one in four elderly people, predicted to suffer from it in 2040.

There is an urgent need to address the problem, as it could lead to elderly care having to be provided by elderly people, and care workers leaving their jobs.

