Japan, Malaysia Sign Document on Underground CO2 Storage

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security will cooperate with Malaysia’s state-run National Petroleum Ltd. on technology to capture carbon dioxide, including from power plants, and store it underground.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding for the cooperation on Wednesday.

It will be the first overseas storage of carbon dioxide from Japan. The two sides will aim to transport carbon dioxide from Japan to Malaysia for storage in 2028. Details such as the amount to be transported will be decided later.

Japan aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2050, and carbon capture and storage, or CCS, is believed to be necessary to achieve this goal.

CCS demonstration experiments are underway in Japan.

