China Confirmed to Be behind Info Theft Cyberattacks: Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency and National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, or NISC, have confirmed that some cyberattacks launched to steal information were conducted by BlackTech, a group linked to China.

Together with U.S. authorities, the NPA and the NISC on Wednesday released a statement warning against the group's activities.

According to the NPA, BlackTech began mounting cyberattacks on organizations, including media and telecommunications companies, in Japan, Taiwan and the United States around 2010 with the objective of stealing information.

Japan has confirmed cases in which companies and organizations in the country were affected by such attacks. The NPA's National Cyber Unit and Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

Through information sharing with U.S. authorities, the NPA has found that BlackTech is related to China, according to the agency.

