Univ. of Tokyo Climbs to 29th in World University Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo rose to 29th place in British magazine Times Higher Education's World University Rankings 2024, announced Wednesday.

The national university improved its standing from 39th in the previous year and ranked highest among Japanese universities.

The University of Oxford in Britain topped the list for the eighth straight year, followed by Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both in the United States. The top 10 slots were occupied by U.S. and British universities.

China's Tsinghua University ranked highest among Asian universities at 12th.

The number of Japanese universities ranked in the top 200 slots came to five, up from two. Kyoto University was 55th, Tohoku University 130th, Osaka University 175th, and Tokyo Institute of Technology 191st.

