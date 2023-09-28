Japan Ship Stranding Caused by Attempt to Move to Cell Signal Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The stranding of the Japanese cargo ship Wakashio off Mauritius in 2020 was caused by its attempt to be within the signal area of smartphones, a report released Thursday by the Japan Transport Safety Board showed.

The Wakashio ran aground after its voyage plan was altered so that the ship could sail in an area where there was smartphone signal, despite the crew not having a detailed map of the area, the report said.

The ship was managed by Nagashiki Shipping Co., based in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, and was chartered by Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

While traveling from Singapore to Brazil, the ship was stranded off Mauritius on the night of July 25, 2020. Although no crew members were injured in the incident, the ship spilled around 1,000 tons of fuel oil into the ocean.

The crew did not have a detailed map of the area as the ship was not scheduled to stop at Mauritius. The captain of the ship, however, ordered that the ship approach the island with the objective of receiving cell signal, the report said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]