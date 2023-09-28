Tokyo Police Arrest Ex-Sojitz Employee for Taking Secrets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a former employee of trading house Sojitz Corp. on suspicion of illegally taking trade secrets from a different trading house where he used to work, it was learned Thursday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, suspect Shosuke Manabe, 32, is denying the allegation of violating the unfair competition prevention law.

Manabe is suspected of accessing the database of trading house Kanematsu Corp. and downloading data, such as proposals for new product development and profit projections, in July last year after moving to Sojitz.

According to the MPD, Manabe accessed the database using the user identification code and password of a temporary worker at Kanematsu in her 40s. He obtained her login information after asking for it to view a list of restaurants to visit during business trips.

During voluntary questioning, the suspect reportedly explained that he had asked the woman because he could not ask his colleagues or superiors.

