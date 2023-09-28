Japan Key Long-Term Rate Hits 10-Year High of 0.750 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark long-term interest rate rose to as high as 0.750 pct Thursday morning, the highest level since September 2013.

The reading for the yield on the newest issue of 10-year Japanese government bonds was up 0.020 percentage point from late Wednesday.

JGBs came under selling in interdealer bond trading in Tokyo after the key 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield climbed to a 16-year high on Wednesday amid renewed concerns over inflation in the United States triggered by a spike in crude oil prices, market sources said.

Also behind the JGB selling were lingering expectations that the Bank of Japan will lift its negative interest rate policy early, an analyst said.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the bellwether Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the top-tier Prime section plunged 558.89 points, or 1.73 pct, from Wednesday to end the Thursday morning session at 31,813.01.

