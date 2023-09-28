Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO to Retire Next March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. said Thursday that President and CEO Jim Ryan will retire at the end of next March.

Hiroki Totoki, president of parent Sony Group Corp., will temporarily serve as CEO at the subsidiary engaging in PlayStation and other game operations.

Totoki will be chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment, effective from Sunday, and interim CEO, from April 1, 2024.

"I've found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America," Ryan said in a statement, giving the reason for his retirement.

Ryan joined a predecessor of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Ltd. in 1994 and took up the current positions in April 2019.

