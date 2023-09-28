Dollar Briefly Rises near 149.50 Yen in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The dollar rose close to 149.50 yen briefly in Tokyo trading Thursday, thanks to continued purchases fueled by expectations for a wider interest rate gap between the United States and Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 149.31-31 yen, up from 149.02-03 yen at the same time Wednesday.

The key 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield hit a 16-year high Wednesday on growing speculation for prolonged monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve reflecting a jump in crude oil prices.

"If there are excessive fluctuations, we will take appropriate measures without excluding any means," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters Thursday morning, referring to the yen's weakening.

When the Japanese currency tumbled vis-a-vis the greenback in autumn last year, Japan's government and the Bank of Japan conducted yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention.

