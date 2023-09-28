Osaka Signs Deal to Open Casino Resort in Autumn 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Osaka signed an agreement with a developer on Thursday to build a casino resort in the western Japan prefecture.

The prefecture aims to open the casino-featuring integrated resort around autumn 2030. It hopes the casino will help spur the regional economy after the end of the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka.

The agreement was signed with Osaka IR K.K., which is led by U.S. casino giant MGM Resorts International and Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp. Osaka IR will apply for a license from the central government to open the first casino facility in the country.

Also on Thursday, the city of Osaka signed a fixed-term leasehold contract with Osaka IR for the planned construction site on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

When the prefectural government submitted its development plan to the central government in April 2022, the casino resort was scheduled to open around autumn and winter 2029.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]