Osaka Signs Deal to Open IR in Autumn 2030

Osaka, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government signed an agreement with a developer on Thursday to build a casino-featuring integrated resort, or IR, in the western Japan prefecture.

The IR is expected to open around autumn 2030 as a regional economic catalyst following the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka.

The developer, Osaka IR K.K., is mainly owned by U.S. casino giant MGM Resorts International and Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp. It will apply for a casino license, and, if approved by the central government, the IR will open as the country's first casino facility.

"We are convinced that (the IR) will serve as an engine for economic growth," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said at the day's signing ceremony.

"There is no doubt that Osaka can and will become an international destination for tourism and the IR can be at the epicenter of that, driving people to the Kansai region (including Osaka) and throughout all of Japan," William Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts International, said at the ceremony.

