8 Japan Automakers' Aug. Domestic Output Up 10.1 Pct

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Combined domestic output by eight major Japanese automakers jumped 10.1 pct from a year before to 600,000 units in August, up for the eighth straight month, their latest data showed Thursday.

Five of the eight makers posted higher production after the impact of semiconductor supply shortages eased.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. enjoyed output increases of 21.8 pct and 16.7 pct, respectively. Nissan Motor Co.'s production climbed 7.1 pct.

Daihatsu Motor Co.'s output grew 18.8 pct, logging the first rise in three months after a production halt due to a fire at a supplier.

The eight companies' combined overseas output fell 2.6 pct to 1.44 million units, reflecting sluggish production in China, where the use of electric vehicles is growing rapidly. Only Subaru Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. posted increases in overseas production.

