Land Minister Orders Okinawa Chief to OK Henoko Work Design Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Land minister Tetsuo Saito ordered Thursday that Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki approve a design change for work to construct a U.S. military base in the Henoko coastal district of the city of Nago in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

Saito first advised that Tamaki give the nod to the change. But as the Okinawa governor did not follow the recommendation, Saito decided to issue the order, which was sent in written form by his ministry to the Okinawa government the same day.

On Wednesday, Tamaki said it was difficult to come up with a clear policy at a time when the matter was still being considered.

If Tamaki rejects the order, the central government will file a lawsuit with Fukuoka High Court's branch in Naha, Okinawa's capital, so it can approve, instead of the prefectural governor, the change in the reclamation plan for the replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in another Okinawa city of Ginowan.

In 2020, the Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau sought the local government's approval of the revision in the plan after learning that the seabed off the coast of Henoko was soft and its reinforcement was necessary. But Tamaki declined to give permission the following year.

