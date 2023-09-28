68 Pct of Small Businesses in Japan Face Labor Shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--More than two-thirds of small businesses in Japan are facing labor shortages, a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed Thursday.

In the survey conducted in July-August, the proportion of companies that said they did not have enough workers stood at 68.0 pct, the highest level since data began in 2015.

Of the companies, 57.2 pct said that they were in a serious situation that could hinder their operations, and 6.9 pct said that they were in a very serious situation that may force them to close their business.

The proportion of companies facing labor shortages was highest in the nursing care industry, at 86.0 pct, followed by the construction industry, at 82.3 pct, and the hotel and restaurant industry, at 79.4 pct.

"Labor shortages are becoming more serious and spreading to a wide range of industries," a JCCI official said.

