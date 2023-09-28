Japan, U.S. Defense Chiefs Agree to Bolster Alliance
Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held telephone talks Thursday and agreed to promote discussions on the roles, missions and capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, with a view to effectively operating counterstrike capabilities.
Kihara and Austin also agreed to work on strengthening the alliance's deterrence and response capabilities.
"We had a meaningful discussion," Kihara told reporters after the talks with Austin. "I want to work with the U.S. defense secretary to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," he added.
The talks were the first between Kihara and Austin since Kihara took office earlier this month.
Kihara plans to visit the United States in early October and hold face-to-face talks with Austin.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]