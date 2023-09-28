TEPCO to Start 2nd Round of Treated Water Release Oct. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Thursday it will start on Oct. 5 the second round of treated water release into the sea from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

As in the first round, TEPCO plans to discharge into the Pacific Ocean about 7,800 tons of tritium-containing treated water from 10 storage tanks at the crippled plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, in northeastern Japan over some 17 days.

TEPCO decided to carry out the second round after confirming below-standard concentration levels of tritium and other radioactive substances in sampled treated water and finding no problems in facilities and equipment after their first-round use.

In the initial round conducted between Aug. 24 and Sept. 11, TEPCO discharged 7,788 tons of treated water at a point about 1 kilometer from the plant after diluting it with seawater.

So far, above-limit levels of tritium have not been detected in seawater monitored by TEPCO and the Environment Ministry.

