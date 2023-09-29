The Big Issue Japan Marks 20 Years of Tackling Homelessness

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Big Issue Japan, a street magazine sold by homeless people as a way to secure income, celebrated its 20th anniversary in September.

The Japanese version of The Big Issue, originally founded in Britain in 1991, was created after Shoji Sano, 81, currently co-chief of its publisher, The Big Issue Japan Ltd., witnessed many homeless people following a series of bankruptcies of banks and securities companies in the late 1990s. He recalls thinking that he felt the need to act fast to help improve the situation.

After discussions with Yoko Mizukoshi, 69, currently another co-chief of the publisher, based in the western Japan city of Osaka, and chief editor of the magazine, Sano decided to launch a project to offer support for homeless people, although it was an area where he had no prior experience.

In September 2002, Mizukoshi flew to Britain to learn more about The Big Issue project, after she happened to stumble upon a copy of the British magazine.

While many initially said that the project in Japan would end in failure, Sano and Mizukoshi managed to publish the first edition of The Big Issue Japan on Sept. 11, 2003.

