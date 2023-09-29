Japan Govt Mulls Support over Consumption Tax Invoice System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday began full discussions on proposed support measures related to the introduction of an invoice system for consumption tax credits at the start of October.

At the prime minister’s office the same day, the government held the first ministerial meeting aimed at ensuring that the invoice system takes hold in the country.

The government will consider measures such as the establishment of a consultation system and an improvement in the business environment to allay concerns among small business operators about increased burdens stemming from the system.

“I hope necessary support measures will be included in the upcoming economic package and implemented, so that the environment surrounding business transactions will improve and the country’s digitalization will progress,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the meeting.

“Some small and midsize companies and microbusinesses have voiced concerns that they may be treated unfavorably in business transactions,” he added.

