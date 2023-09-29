Some 300 Shops Found Selling Designer Drugs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--A health ministry probe has found that there were about 300 shops around Japan selling designer drugs with effects similar to those of stimulants and cannabis as of the end of August.

The figure, which includes both online and brick-and-mortar shops, rebounded after crackdowns by the ministry and others forced all such stores to go out of business eight years ago. Reports of health damage have also increased.

Taking the situation seriously, the ministry held a meeting with relevant institutions Friday to discuss how to respond.

“The situation requires caution. We want to exchange information with relevant organizations to take steps speedily,” said Daisaku Sato, head of the Compliance and Narcotics Division of the ministry’s Pharmaceutical Safety Bureau.

According to the ministry, there were 215 shops that were selling such drugs, labeled as “dangerous” drugs in the country, as of March 2014. The figure fell to zero by July 2015 following sales suspension orders issued under the pharmaceuticals and medical devices law.

