1 Pct Wage Hike to Boost Employed Population by 160,000: Govt

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--A 1 pct wage hike among all working people in Japan would boost the country's employment by around 160,000, with the wage increase also seen shoring up consumption and production, the labor ministry said Friday.

In its 2023 white paper on labor economy, the ministry said that a wage hike likely encourages further wage growth, stressing the importance of realizing sustainable wage increases to achieve a virtuous economic cycle.

The ministry estimated that if wages of all employees are raised by 1 pct, consumption, mainly spending related to commercial activities and the real estate sector, will increase.

As a result, production will be boosted by 2.2 trillion yen across Japan, the ministry said.

Employment will also increase, mainly in the commerce and consumer service sectors, to address a surge in demand, the annual report added.

