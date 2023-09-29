Japan LDP Onodera to Head Lower House Budget Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party on Friday decided that party member Itsunori Onodera will be chairman of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives.

At a General Council meeting, the ruling LDP approved plans to appoint member lawmakers to committee posts at the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

The candidates are expected to be elected during the extraordinary Diet session to be convened as early as mid-October.

Among other LDP members, Shunichi Yamaguchi is set to remain chairman of the steering committee. Jun Tsushima will be chairman of the Committee on Financial Affairs, and Takumi Nemoto chairman of the Committee on Fundamental National Policies.

The LDP holds a majority in the all-important chamber.

